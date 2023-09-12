Illinois State Police provide tips for motorists and farming equipment to share the road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As Illinois enters the fall harvest season, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding motorists and farmer about traffic safety and sharing the road.
Farmers will be moving equipment along roadways during the harvest season, which typically starts in early September and can last into November.
ISP reminds motorists to follow these safe driving tips:
- Share the road and be patient.
- Allow extra travel time during harvest season.
- Don't pass until it's safe and legal to do so. It is against the law to pass at intersection and in no-passing zones.
- Use extra caution around tractors and slow-moving vehicles. Farm equipment can be recognized by an orange, slow moving vehicle triangle emblem on the back. Other equipment has flashing yellow lights to warn motorists.
- Make sure your following distance is adjusted to take into account wide, slower-moving vehicles.
ISP also reminds farmers to follow these safe driving tips:
- Make sure to wipe off your reflectors, flashing lights, or other warning devices/equipment before driving on the roadway.
- Equipment covered with mud, dust, or debris from the field can make warning devices hard for drivers to see.
- Look for opportunities to move as far right as possible, as driver sight lines are reduced around large pieces of farm equipment.
- Pay attention for traffic backing up while traveling between fields. Look for opportunities to ease congestion. Whenever possible, try to move off the road to allow back-ups to clear.
- Reduce the width of combines by removing the harvesting heads whenever possible.
- Farm machinery cannot be driven or towed on controlled-access highways.