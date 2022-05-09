Illinois State Police link alcohol and drug impairment to large chunk of fatal crashes in the state

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Illinois State Police Patrol Lieutenant Heather Hanson says District 16 has issued 35 driving under the influence (DUI) charges so far this year in Winnebago, Boone, Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties.
Driving impaired is a killer across the state with 30% of fatal crashes in Illinois relating to alcohol and drug impairment, according to ISP.
"Don't be impaired. We used to really say don't drink and drive, but now we really have to emphasize don't use cannabis and drive a car. We understand that cannabis is legal in places; but it isn't legal in your vehicle while you're driving," said Hanson. "It isn't legal as a passenger in your vehicle either."
It's not just getting behind the wheel impaired or with substances that poses concern for Hanson. She say's she's alarmed by the increased volume of crashes, reporting 130 so far this year. If the trend continues, ISP is on pace to double its crash response numbers from 2021.
Hanson hopes roadside safety checks scheduled for May 21 and May 29 will help reduce the likelihood of crashes on the roadways. State troopers will also look for the four leading causes to traffic deaths: speeding, no seatbelt, distracted and impaired driving.
Rockford Alderman Frank Beach is working with the city to add more sidewalks and signs to the streets.
"Look at what you are doing; get your mind out of the cellphone," advised Alderman Beach "Take a look at the traffic, understand that. Don't try to beat the light; wait for it and still try and look around. So we have to be conscious of our surroundings at all times and what we can do to be safe."
Beach says he's proud to have made progress in traffic safety in Rockford like reducing the speed limit around parks to 25 miles per hour and reducing speed limits in areas on East State Street.
Community members say it'll only get better if drivers obey those laws.
"The city does its best for Rockford and for Illinois too," said Elizabeth Tardio of Rockford.
"I heard they lowered the speed limit on East State which I think it will help in some ways," said Sasha Monroe of Rockford. "But at the same time, it's up to us to follow the speed limit and if we don't, there was no point in doing it anyway."
Tardio and Monroe are reminding drivers to be defensive, pay attention and slow down when near businesses.