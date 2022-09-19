Illinois State Police investigating fatal crash involving school bus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person is dead after a bus crash off of Illinois Route 20 in Winnebago, according to Illinois State Police District 16.
Troopers on the scene say the eastbound lanes of traffic are closed as an investigation is underway.
Drivers can expect delays this morning.
Dr. John Schwuchow, Superintendent of Schools for Winnebago School District, tells 13 News what was sent to parents this morning: "Our bus was involved in an accident this morning. There were no students on the bus and the driver is okay."
Right now, information is limited on what lead up to the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if any other injuries were reported.
13 News will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.