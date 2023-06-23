Illinois State Police arrest Rockford man on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 has arrested 28-year-old Daniel Cavarrubias of Rockford on five counts of Child Pornography and two counts of Dissemination of Child Photography.
On June 22, ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force carried out a search warrant in a home on the 1800 block of 23rd Street in Rockford for Possession of Child Pornography.
An electronic device belonging to Covarrubias was examined, revealing evidence of child pornography.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office approved the seven charges against Covarrubias and he is being held at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/.
To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org.
For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .