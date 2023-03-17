Illinois State Police arrest Rockford man on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Illinois State Police arrested a Rockford man Thursday morning for the possession of child pornography.
On March 16, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested 29-year-old Rockford resident Sean Whippler on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony.)
Around 6:00 a.m., ISP DCI Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force carried out a search warrant at a home in the 4900 block of Linden Road following a child pornography investigation.
Evidence found at the scene led to Whippler's arrest.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney violated Whippler's probation status and issued an additional arrest warrant with a $150,000 bond.
Whippler was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.
To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/ .
To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org .
For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .