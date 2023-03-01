Illinois State Police arrest Ashton man for possession of child pornography

ASHTON, Ill. — A 76-year-old man has been arrested for possession of child pornography after law enforcement carried out a search warrant of an Ashton home.
On February 28, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested 76-year-old Ashton resident Glen Galfano on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 felony) and four counts of Disseminating Child Pornography (Class X Felony.)
On Tuesday, DCI Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made up of members from the Illinois State Police, Lee County Sheriff's Office, and Dixon Police Department, carried out a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Brown Avenue in Ashton.
The search warrant followed an investigation involving child pornography.
Evidence gathered at the home led to the arrest of Galfano.
Galfano was taken to Lee County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/
To report online exploitation, visit: www.cybertipline.org
For resources for survivors of sexual abuse, visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources