Illinois State Police announces new public website for crime statistics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police has official launched a new public website to view crime statistics in Illinois.
The Crime in Illinois Online website is part of the Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which serves as the state's digital storage for crime statistics to provide reliable information for use in law enforcement.
“The new Crime in Illinois Online website helps meet the growing demand for crime data and transparency,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Legislators, media, academia and the public can use this data to drive public safety priorities and decisions as crime fluctuates from year-to-year in communities across Illinois.”
Crime in Illinois Online includes data on crimes rates per county, the type of offenses, trends, and more.
The website is designed to be interactive and includes pinpoint crime mapping, data tables, facts, agency compliance tracking, and the ability to download crime reports.
Crime In Illinois Annual Uniform Crime Reports from past years will still be available.
In 2021, the Illinois Uniform Reporting Program adopted the National Incident-Based Reporting System to meet FBI reporting standards.
You can find Crime in Illinois Online by clicking the ‘Crime Stats’ icon on the Illinois State Police homepage under Quick Links, or directly at https://ilucr.nibrs.com/.