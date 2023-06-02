 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Illinois State Police announce results of traffic enforcement during "Click It Or Ticket" campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
seatbelt
Seat Belt Solutions

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 1 Commander, Captain Joseph Blanchette, has released the results of the Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Lee, Whiteside, and Winnebago, during the month of May.

These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving,  seatbelts, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

 Violations Enforcement Activity
 Occupant Restraint Violations17
Driving Under the Influence and
Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations 
Speeding Citations and Warnings 155 
Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings
Total Citations 239 
Total Written Warnings 59 

