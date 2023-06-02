Illinois State Police announce results of traffic enforcement during "Click It Or Ticket" campaign

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 1 Commander, Captain Joseph Blanchette, has released the results of the Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Lee, Whiteside, and Winnebago, during the month of May.
These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, seatbelts, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
|Violations
|Enforcement Activity
|Occupant Restraint Violations
|17
|Driving Under the Influence and
Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations
|7
|Speeding Citations and Warnings
|155
|Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings
|6
|Total Citations
|239
|Total Written Warnings
|59