Illinois State Medial Veterinary Association speak out against cat declawing ban

House Bill 1533 also known as the Animals Ban Declawing Cats could have a major impact on cat owners.
If the bill is passed it will prevent the surgical claw removal process in Illinois this includes any other surgical process that would alter a cat's toes, or paws from functioning normally.
If the proposed bill was violated there is a $500 penalty for first-time offenders, a $1K penalty for second-time offenders, and a $2,500 penalty for third time offenders.
The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association (ISVMA) is standing against the proposed legislation because they believe it puts the pet and pet owners at risk of harm.
"Unfortunately there are kitties that will sometimes still scratch and when an owner is at risk and their only other option if this bill is to go through is to give up the cat or to euthanize it which puts those cats at risk,” said ISVMA President, Dr. Joanne Carlson DMV.
House Bill 1533 is still in the negotiating phases at this time on the House floor and is sponsored by State Representative, Barbra Hernandez.