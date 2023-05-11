Illinois State Gaming Board releases monthly revenue report

ROCKFORD — Revenue numbers for table games at Rockford's Hard Rock Casino are in. This comes just over a month after the state's gaming board approved them.
On April 5th, 3-Card Poker, Blackjack, and Ultimate Texas Hold'em tables opened for operation at the temporary location. Over the next several months, the casino plans to open more table games once they have the licensing and the proper staff.
In the first month of table games, the Illinois State Gaming Board reports that the casino earned an adjusted gross revenue of $392,001.00.