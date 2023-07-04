Illinois State Fire Marshal warns that amateur fireworks are not worth the risk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) encourages everyone to let the professionals handle fireworks on Independence Day.
Every year across the state, accidental fires, burn injuries, loss of limbs, and even deaths occur due to the use of fireworks.
“Fireworks have been a tradition for many during the 4th of July, but this is a dangerous tradition that lands many in hospitals each year with burns, lost limbs, or worse, losing their life,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “This can all be avoided by simply leaving fireworks to the professional and attending a show put on by your local community.”
According to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021, including:
- 2,082 structure fires
- 316 vehicle fires
- 9,866 outside and other fires
These fires caused 29 civilian injuries and $59 million in direct property damage.
These fires were not only caused by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also be unregulated novelty fireworks that can be purchased at everyday stores like supermarkets.
Sparklers account for the greatest number of fireworks injuries, and often to the youngest victims.
Sparklers will burn in excess of 1,200 degrees, which is hot enough to melt many metals. A quick touch will cause a burn and may cause permanent damage or scarring.
During the July 2022 seasonal reporting period:
- 44 hospitals and facilities reported a total of 168 injuries
- Approximately 1/3 of all injured persons suffered multiple injuries
- More than 50% of all injuries affected hands (23%), injuries to the head/face (15%) and eyes (13%.)
- Second-degree burns were the leading type of injury at 21% followed by first degree burns at 17%.
- Lacerations accounted for 13% of the injuries and abrasions.
- Dismemberment/amputation injuries increased to 20 cases as compared to 7 in 2021.