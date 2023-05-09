Illinois State Fire Marshal encouraging safety during Arson Awareness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During the week of May 7 through 13, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is raising awareness of the seriousness of the crime of arson. The theme for Arson Awareness Week in 2023 is "Understanding and Mitigating Youth Firesetting Issues."
“I encourage parents and other family members to stress the importance of not playing with matches and leaving lighters alone. Kids are curious and talking to them about why they shouldn’t play with these items can reduce the risk for an accidental fire that could impact more than just your family,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.
“I also encourage departments to reach out to the OSFM if they need a Youth Firesetter Interventionist and have members attend our classes we offer to become Certified Interventionists.”
According to the United States Fire Administration, youth firesetting is a problem throughout the United States and around the world.
Fire misuse behaviors in children often stem from issues such as curiosity, experimentation, underlying struggles with impulse control, emotional regulation, trauma, interpersonal skills, or other behavioral health conditions.
Children see adults using matches and lighters, but may not be taught about important fire safety practices.
In addition, unsafe uses of fire are often portrayed in media, videos, and gaming.
According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, municipal fire departments in the United States responded to am estimated yearly average of 52,260 intentionally-set structure fire from 2014 to 2018.
These fires caused an estimated 400 civilian deaths, 950 civilian injuries, and $815 million in direct property damage each year.
Three in five intentional structure fires happened in homes.
The frequency of these fires usually peaks in March and April and again in July.
A statewide Arson Hotline, (800)-252-2947, has been established for callers to anonymously report information about suspicious fires.
Tips to reduce the risk of arson:
- Keep leaves, firewood, overgrown brush, shrubbery, and other combustibles away from buildings.
- Keep doors and windows locked when a building is unoccupied.
- Board up abandoned buildings.
- Do not use double-cylinder deadbolt locks without keeping a key nearby.
- Bars without quick release mechanisms or other security features that could trap a person in a building with a deadly fire.
- Store all flammable liquids like paint, gasoline, and mowers in safe and locked storage locations like cabinets, storage units, and garages. Prevent access to kids.
- Report suspicious activity near houses or other buildings to the local police and support Neighborhood Watch programs.
- If you suspect that a child is setting fires, notify authorities.
- Keep matches and lighters out of reach and out of sight of young children.
For more information about arson prevention, visit the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal's website.