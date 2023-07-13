Illinois State Fair debuts 'Sunflower Hours' to create sensory-friendly activities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Thursday, the Illinois State Fair announced two new initiatives that increase accessibility and inclusivity for those who suffer from sensory-processing disorders.

On a global scale, one in seven people live with a disability and many more live with an invisible disability.

Often those with autism, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other sensory-processing disorders are often limits to comfortably participate in crowded social gatherings.

“From the moment you arrive at the Illinois State Fair you are greeted by the sounds of summer including music, laughter, and crowds of families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager.

“This year, we are taking steps to help those who feel overwhelmed by giving them a place to get support and make their fair a positive experience. This wouldn’t be possible without our tremendous local partners, Hope School and Springfield Clinic, who are skilled in caring for our community and have helped guide and support this meaningful initiative.”

On Kids Day, Saturday, August 12, the Illinois State Fair will host "Sunflower Hours" from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

During this period of time, the Fair will make adjustments to programming to make a softer and more calming environment.

An assortment of free entertainment options will be available to families with special needs to experience the Illinois State Fair.

Fair staff will distribute stickers to those who identify as having sensory-processing challenges.

These stickers will be used as visual cues to Fair staff and volunteers that a person (or family) may need additional help during their visit.

Fairgoers are not required to self-identify, but many find this communication tool very helpful when navigating new surroundings. Stickers are only required for use of the carnival rides.

Different stages will offer fun and family-friendly programming. This is the same entertainment that is offered during all 11 days of the Fair, but without the use of large sound systems and loud music.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Reisch Pavilion, the Fair will host a silent dance party.

This allows fairgoers to enjoy their own dance party at their pace, at their speed, and at their preferred volume.

The event will be hosted by 99.7 The Mix and will accommodate 50 fairgoers at a time.

Wireless headphones will be distributed and sanitized between uses. New playlists start every 20 minutes.

In addition, many of the rides at the Carnival Midway and Adventure Village will be in operation without bright lights and loud sounds that may be overwhelming to some fairgoers.

“Carnival rides have long been a part of the fabric of our lives, and North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) wants to ensure this experience can be shared by everyone for generations to come,” said Thomas Thebault of North American Midway Entertainment.

“NAME is honored to work alongside various organizations and community events to help provide family fun entertainment, and memories that will last a lifetime in an inclusive and accessible environment.”

The Illinois State Fair has also designated an area on the fairgrounds to help individuals and families who need a moment to regroup.

The Sensory Station, previously known as the Kids Korner, will be located in the Emmerson Building just off Main Street and Brian Raney Avenue.

This air-conditioned building will be open for all 11 days of the fair from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be staffed by trained volunteers.

The Sensory Station will be ready with tools such as weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, calming pods, and quiet activities for children and adults who need help processing the sights and sounds of the Fair.

To learn more about Illinois State Fair's Sensory Friendly Fair initiative, visit the website for an itinerary and additional information.