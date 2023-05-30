Illinois State Fair box office to open June 1 for concert, event ticket sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Thursday, June 1, the Illinois State Fair Box Office is opening for in-person grandstand ticket purchases.
Box office hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tickets are also available for online purchase on Ticketmaster.
Discounted Mega Passes are available to buy at the Emmerson Building or online.
Purchase a Mega Pass for $70 and a Jumbo Pass, which includes the Giant Slide for $80, through July 31. Starting August 1, the price will go up $20 on both passes.
The $45 Admission Bargain Book contains 11 any-day admissions to the Fair.
The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is $40 and allows parking on the infield all 11 days of the fair.
In addition to concert tickets, fairgoers will be able to buy tickets at the Box Office for ISF Bares, Broncs and Bulls rodeo, the ISF Championship Demolition Derby, and the ITPA Truck and Tractor Pulls presented by the Illinois Soybean Association.
“We are excited to be partnering with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to help host this event” said Illinois Soybean Vice Chair Ron Kindred. “The Illinois State Fair is a wonderful event where guests are able to combine fun and education all in one place. We are thrilled to be providing the opportunity for people to enjoy the tractor pull where many tractors will be using biodiesel blends made with soybean oil from Illinois farms.”
The concert schedule and pricing is as follows: