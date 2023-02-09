 Skip to main content
Illinois State Drug Task Force community collaboration looks to decrease violence, investigate drug activity

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois-State-Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is working with local law enforcement and community partners to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods.

In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and Drug Task Forces across Illinois seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 people.

The ISP MEGs and Drug Task Forces are a collaborate effort to enforce Illinois drug laws, investigate gang activities and promote treatment strategies.

“Every neighborhood deserves to be free from violence,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re getting results through an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention. I’m thankful for the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officials who risk their lives in order to build safer communities across the state.”

“ISP is building stronger and safer communities by focusing on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals who leave a wake of devastation,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.  “We are doing so by building relationships with the community.”

Task Force and MEG arrests, and gun and narcotics (in pounds) seizures in 2022:

Task Force/MEG Unit  ArrestsGuns Narcotics (Pounds) 
Blackhawk Area Task Force 5021 181 
Central Illinois Enforcement Group 60113 6,456 
DuPage MEG 20353640 
East Central Illinois Task Force78 12 1550 
Kankakee Area MEG75 25 20 
Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team249 16 1464 
Lake County MEG34 162 
Joliet MANS95 14 878 
MEG of Southwestern Illinois172 59 1769 
Narcotics and Currency Interdiction Team117 32 2159 
North Central Narcotics Task Force77 8230 
Multi-County MEG 23  3101 
Quad City MEG 78 24 246 
South Central Illinois Drug Task Force 49 118 
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 69 57 717 
Southern Illinois Drug Task Force 50 71 110 
Southern Illinois Enforcement Group 56 34 222 
State Line Area Narcotics Team 128 50 360 
Task Force 6 132 27 260 
Vermilion County MEG 124 31 284 
West Central Illinois Task Force - Macomb 45 48 
West Central Illinois Task Force - Quincy 41 13 22 
Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team 37 682 
Total 1942 679 26,679 

In 2022, MEG and the Drug Task Force agents partnered with and/or provided prevention and education seminars to various community groups, schools, health facilities, and treatment organizations, including:

  • Citizens Police Academy
  • Saint Eugene’s Elementary Catholic School
  • DuPage County NARCAN Program
  • Behavioral Health Alliance of Will and Grundy County
  • Grundy County Area Vocational Center
  • DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team
  • DuPage County Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Task Force
  • DuPage County Chiefs of Police Association
  • DuPage County Senior Police Management Association
  • Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Kankakee Area Pledge for Life Partnership
  • Riverside Medical Center
  • State Representative Jackie Haas
  • Kankakee County Opioid Task Force
  • Boy Scouts of America
  • Chestnut Health and Treatment Center
  • Rock Island County Probation
  • Eastern Iowa Family Services
  • Quad Cities Citizen’s Police Academy
  • Rock Island Council of Addictions
  • Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition (MCDAC)
  • Truth and Consequence Program at Massac County Jr. High School

The nine MEGs cover 20 counties and are overseen by a policy board composed of ISP officials, elected officials, and chief law enforcement officers.

The 13 Drug Task Forces cover 50 counties on this map.

