Illinois State Drug Task Force community collaboration looks to decrease violence, investigate drug activity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is working with local law enforcement and community partners to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods.
In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and Drug Task Forces across Illinois seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 people.
The ISP MEGs and Drug Task Forces are a collaborate effort to enforce Illinois drug laws, investigate gang activities and promote treatment strategies.
“Every neighborhood deserves to be free from violence,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re getting results through an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention. I’m thankful for the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officials who risk their lives in order to build safer communities across the state.”
“ISP is building stronger and safer communities by focusing on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals who leave a wake of devastation,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are doing so by building relationships with the community.”
Task Force and MEG arrests, and gun and narcotics (in pounds) seizures in 2022:
|Task Force/MEG Unit
|Arrests
|Guns
|Narcotics (Pounds)
|Blackhawk Area Task Force
|50
|21
|181
|Central Illinois Enforcement Group
|60
|113
|6,456
|DuPage MEG
|203
|53
|640
|East Central Illinois Task Force
|78
|12
|1550
|Kankakee Area MEG
|75
|25
|20
|Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team
|249
|16
|1464
|Lake County MEG
|34
|2
|162
|Joliet MANS
|95
|14
|878
|MEG of Southwestern Illinois
|172
|59
|1769
|Narcotics and Currency Interdiction Team
|117
|32
|2159
|North Central Narcotics Task Force
|77
|9
|8230
|Multi-County MEG
|23
|3
|101
|Quad City MEG
|78
|24
|246
|South Central Illinois Drug Task Force
|49
|2
|118
|Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force
|69
|57
|717
|Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
|50
|71
|110
|Southern Illinois Enforcement Group
|56
|34
|222
|State Line Area Narcotics Team
|128
|50
|360
|Task Force 6
|132
|27
|260
|Vermilion County MEG
|124
|31
|284
|West Central Illinois Task Force - Macomb
|45
|2
|48
|West Central Illinois Task Force - Quincy
|41
|13
|22
|Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team
|37
|9
|682
|Total
|1942
|679
|26,679
In 2022, MEG and the Drug Task Force agents partnered with and/or provided prevention and education seminars to various community groups, schools, health facilities, and treatment organizations, including:
- Citizens Police Academy
- Saint Eugene’s Elementary Catholic School
- DuPage County NARCAN Program
- Behavioral Health Alliance of Will and Grundy County
- Grundy County Area Vocational Center
- DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team
- DuPage County Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Task Force
- DuPage County Chiefs of Police Association
- DuPage County Senior Police Management Association
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Kankakee Area Pledge for Life Partnership
- Riverside Medical Center
- State Representative Jackie Haas
- Kankakee County Opioid Task Force
- Boy Scouts of America
- Chestnut Health and Treatment Center
- Rock Island County Probation
- Eastern Iowa Family Services
- Quad Cities Citizen’s Police Academy
- Rock Island Council of Addictions
- Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition (MCDAC)
- Truth and Consequence Program at Massac County Jr. High School
The nine MEGs cover 20 counties and are overseen by a policy board composed of ISP officials, elected officials, and chief law enforcement officers.
The 13 Drug Task Forces cover 50 counties on this map.