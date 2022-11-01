Illinois State Board of Elections warns voters of text message election misinformation

SPRINGFIELD — Over the past several days, Illinois voters have complained to the State Board of Elections about receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
The text messages, received from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient's voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has not yet voted, and then inform the recipient of a voting location that is incorrect.
Voters are reminded that their correct polling place information can be found by using the Polling Place Locator tool on the State Board of Elections website.
The State Board of Elections does not communicate with voters using either text messages or by the hiring of third parties.
"We want Illinois voters to know that their election information should come only from trusted sources like the State Board of Elections or their local election authority," said Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews.
Voters can also get election information by following the Illinois State Board of Elections on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Voters who have received suspicious election-related texts, emails, or social media links should forward screenshots and/or links to scamalert@elections.il.gov.