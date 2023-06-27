Illinois State Board of Education looks for feedback on Literacy Plan with a stop in Rockford

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has released the first draft of the Illinois Literacy Plan, which provides a roadmap on how to improve literacy outcomes for all Illinois students.
The plan assembles knowledge from experts, educators, and advocates across Illinois to align on a unified vision for literacy instruction in Illinois.
ISBE encourages the public to share plan feedback through an online comment form.
“Literacy is a fundamental right. It is completely necessary for active participation in 21st century life,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “The Illinois Literacy Plan marks a new era in our effort to ensure all students receive the literacy instruction they deserve. There is no cure-all, no one-and-done professional development course, that will transform literacy instruction in Illinois. We need action at every level to reshape how we prepare and support educators to teach literacy. I am immensely grateful to all our partners who contributed considerable time and expertise to the development of the Illinois Literacy Plan, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen this draft through the feedback we gather across our statewide listening tour.”
“Literacy is critical to social, economic, and health justice. Yet as a nation, we are facing an urgent literacy crisis,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). “With the right instruction and support almost every child – regardless of ZIP code, race, ethnicity, neurodiversity, home language, or income – can learn to read. Today’s students who struggle to read are tomorrow’s adults – adults who desperately need literacy to sign a lease agreement, fill out a job application, manage their own health care, support their children’s education, and participate in our democracy. Together, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for both children and adults.”
The listening tour to gather feedback in-person on the plan starts June 28 in Springfield. The tour will also stop in Chicago, Rockford, and Mount Vernon, as well as virtually on July 31.
The plan:
- Explains fundamental components of literacy
- Addresses need for coordinated professional development for both current and aspiring teachers
- Recommends detailed next steps to make sure all students receive effective literacy instruction
ISBE started to develop the plan this past fall by bringing together 60 people from school districts, higher education, advocacy groups, and state professional associations to a literacy summit event.
ISBE will incorporate the feedback gathered during their statewide listening tour into a second draft of the Illinois Literacy Plan and then conduct a second listening tour in the fall.
ISBE's goal is to finalize the literacy plan in early 2024.