Illinois soldier accounted for from Korean War to be buried in Belvidere

WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency announced on October 20 that Army Corporal William M. Zoellick, 18, of Des Plaines, Illinois, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for in February.
Zoellick was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Division in late 1950.
He was reported missing in action on November 30, 1950, after his company encountered a Chinese People's Volunteer Forces (CPVF) roadblock near Kunu-ri, North Korea.
In August 1953, a CPVF report given to the United Nations Command listed Zoellick's death as February 27, 1951 at Prisoner of War Camp #1.
During Operation Glory in September 1954, North Korea returned remains recovered from Pyoktong, also known as Prisoner of War Camp #5, to the United Nations Command.
One set of remains, Unknown X-14319, could not be identified and was instead buried in the National Memorial of the Pacific in Honolulu.
In September 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Unknown X-14319 and used anthropological analysis to identify Zoellick.
Zoellick's name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.
Zoellick will be buried on November 10, 2022 in Belvidere, Illinois.
For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.