Illinois Senate passes amended assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — An assault weapon ban takes another step forward to being passed in Illinois.
The state senate passed an amended version of the ban on Monday evening by a margin of 34-20.
Over the weekend, Governor JB Pritzker wanted changes to the ban, including a requirement for people who already owned assault weapons to have to register them with the state.
The amended bill adds this registration requirement, along with the restrictions on selling and buying assault weapons, and buying, selling or owning extended magazines.
Since the senate amended bill, it has to go back to the house for approval again.
The house passed the original ban without the registration requirement last week.