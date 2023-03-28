Illinois' semiannual unclaimed property auction begins April 3

Over 500 unclaimed property items will be auctioned off online from April 3-7.
Today, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced that bidders should register in advance in order to participate in the online auction.
Items at the auction include sports cards, jewelry, and assorted collectibles, like a 1924 Saint‑Gaudens $20 U.S. gold coin, and Elvis Presley memorabilia.
Frerichs says, “The online auction is an excellent and convenient opportunity to shop for collectibles and other memorabilia. Jewelry, cards, and souvenirs could be a wonderful addition to a personal collection or a unique gift to a friend of relative.”
Auction items can be previewed at ibid.illinois.gov/ under the “Storefronts” tab. Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”
Registering for participation in the auction must be through iBid at ibid.illinois.gov/ at the “Register now” tab.
Unclaimed items have often been lost for over ten years, and owners are unable to be found. Money made from the auction will be held for the rightful owners, indefinitely.
The State's Treasurers Office conducts unclaimed auctions throughout the year, including during the Illinois State Fair.
If you believe you might have an unclaimed item, it can be found at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.