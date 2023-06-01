 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation.  Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Illinois sees 7% pay growth over past year for job stayers

ROCKFORD -- Illinois pay growth is showing signs of improvement.

Illinois's year-over-year change in annual pay was 7% in May, with a median annual salary of $58,100 for workers who've stayed in their role for the past 12 months, according to new data released today in ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for May 2023.

Nationally, the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 6.5% and the median annual pay was $57,300 for those job stayers.

"This is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers," said Nela Richardson, ADP Chief Economist. "Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring."

ADP’s Pay Insights is a new pay measure that captures the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period.

It is released in tandem with the ADP National Employment Report, found here.

