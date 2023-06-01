Illinois sees 7% pay growth over past year for job stayers

ROCKFORD -- Illinois pay growth is showing signs of improvement.
Illinois's year-over-year change in annual pay was 7% in May, with a median annual salary of $58,100 for workers who've stayed in their role for the past 12 months, according to new data released today in ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for May 2023.
Nationally, the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 6.5% and the median annual pay was $57,300 for those job stayers.
"This is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers," said Nela Richardson, ADP Chief Economist. "Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring."
ADP’s Pay Insights is a new pay measure that captures the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period.
It is released in tandem with the ADP National Employment Report, found here.