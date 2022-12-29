Illinois Secretary of State releases hours for New Year's Holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With there only being three days left to the new year, one government office announced holiday hours for their off
In release by the Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, facilities will be closed to observe the New Year Holiday.
For facilities that are open Monday-Friday, they will be closed on Monday January 2nd. For offices that are open Tuesday-Saturday, they will be closed on Saturday December 31st.
The release also stated that all offices and facilities will be back normal hours on January 3rd.