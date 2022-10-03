Illinois schools to celebrate International Walk to School Day October 12

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois schools will join other educational institutions on Wednesday, October 12 to celebrate International Walk to School Day.
Governor JB Pritzker has announced the day as "Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day" to support green transportation practices and a healthy lifestyle.
“I am thrilled that, once again, Illinois schools are celebrating International Walk to School Day – where our students will join others from around the globe in unity on Oct. 12,” said Governor Pritzker.
“This is the kind of annual event that not only promotes health and fitness, but also the importance of safeguarding our climate and our planet as a whole. I wish our families, educators, and young people a lovely International Walk to School Day – and here’s to many more to come.”
Heading into the week, 122 Illinois schools have registered.
Last year, Illinois schools hosted 187 Walk and Roll to School Day events throughout the state.
International Walk to School Day provides an opportunity for schools to ensure that kids have safe routes, students to improve their own health, and build community connections.
“The benefits of walking or rolling to school cannot be overstated,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“The regular physical activity gives students a leg up on fitness, while keeping the car in the garage at home helps the environment. It’s a win-win situation. I encourage every family throughout Illinois to give it a try this October.”
International Walk to School Day was established in 2000.
To find out more information about International Walk to School Day and to find events in your area, visit their website.