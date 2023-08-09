Illinois schools, organizations can apply for grants supporting student mental health services

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the State of Illinois is accepting grant applications from schools and organizations that support mental health services for children and teens.

$10 million in federal funding aims to strengthen services for students statewide.

The funding is from the CDC's COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding program and is offered for improvements like:

Workforce enhancements

Developing frameworks to prevent negative childhood experiences

Interventions to help children suffering from trauma

Training for medical and school staff to increase adolescent mental health resources

“The last few years have been challenging for all of us and this is especially true for our children,” Governor Pritzker said.

“With these new dedicated resources, Illinois will better identify children and young adults who are suffering through mental health challenges and ensure they receive treatment and therapies that work while also addressing disparities in access to mental health treatment.”

“We applaud the Biden Administration and CDC for supporting efforts to address the critical issue of children’s mental health at a time when these services are needed across the nation,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

“Data shows that more than a third of high school students in the country reported poor mental health during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Our goal with this funding is to implement and enhance programs in schools and community agencies that focus on addressing the mental and physical health of school age children. Every child in Illinois deserves the support necessary for long-term development and success.”

Two program areas funds will be distributed:

$6.9 million for Enhancing Post-Covid Recovery Efforts for School Based Health Needs

--Up to $500,000 per school district or qualifying school-affiliated organization to:

Expand workforces

Purchase mental health training materials

Line up programs and resources to improve student mental health

--Up to 25 grants expected $3 million for Preventing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Post-COVID-19:

--To identify mental health issues within school populations

--Provide education, resources, care coordination, or training that helps to develop frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences and improve mental health outcomes for children and youth in a post-pandemic world.

--Up to 15 grants expected

IDPH will be accepting applications through September 8 on the Electronic Grants Administration & Management System (EGrAMS) system.