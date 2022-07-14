Illinois SBDC at Rockford Chamber of Commerce hosts business workshops

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Rockford Chamber of Commerce will host free business workshops open to the public.
The workshops this month will be held every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. and have groups in either Spanish or English at the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce.
The main goal of the workshops is to help local new or established small businesses grow and succeed.
"The workshops in most of the cases is the first step that local entrepreneurs use. Sometimes at SBDC, through the workshops, release people from fears and clarify their jobs and help them to move forward," said Edward Caceres, Director at Illinois SBDC in Rockford.
One of the workshop leaders says the workshops can especially be beneficial to people who don't know where to start.
"I think they're definitely beneficial more so for startups. A lot of the time, people have these great ideas but they don't know how to bring them to life and I think that especially the 'how to start your business' and the 'marketing 101' gives people an idea of what it takes," said Shelby Flores, Business Consultant for Rockford SBDC.
You can visit the Rockford Small Business Development Center's website to learn more or sign up for a class.