Illinois Red Cross provides services to 16 stateline Residents

Illinois (WREX)— American Red Cross Volunteers in the Northwest Illinois chapter responded to several residential fires in the stateline area.

Those fires took place in Freeport and Rockford; while doing so, they also provided services to 16 people affected by the fires. A few of those services included health services and essential items to fill immediate needs.

The Illinois Red Cross also provides information for those needing assistance after a home fire or local disaster; they can call (877) 597-0747.

