Illinois ranks #2 nationwide for corporate investment, Chicago named 'Top Metro' for 10th year

CHICAGO — Site Selection Magazine, an international industry-leading business publication, released its yearly corporate expansion and relocation rankings, awarding Illinois second-place in the nation for corporate projects.
The same article named Chicago the Top Metro for the tenth year in a row.
The article reported 487 Illinois projects in 2022, moving the state up from the third-place spot the year before.
“Illinois’ performance improved in both categories of project counts this year – from third place to second in total projects and from seventh to fourth in projects per capita,” says Mark Arend, editor in chief of Site Selection.
“This will signal to readers that Illinois is an attractive and effective location for establishing and expanding operations.”
“Illinois is open for business and leading the way as one of the top 10 states for corporate investment, with Chicago named the number one metro for the 10th year in a row,” said Governor Pritzker.
“Thanks to our nation-leading infrastructure revitalization, talented workforce, and growing economy, Illinois is the best place to do business.”
Chicago continues to grow its reputation as a global business powerhouse with new tech and company headquarters moving in.
“Illinois is the best state to live, work and do business and under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we’ve reached unprecedented fiscal health, surpassed $1 trillion GDP for the first time and continue to create jobs and grow our economy,” said Acting DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards.
“We’re proud to have nearly 500 corporate investments in 2022 and looking ahead, we are doubling down on our business attraction and retention efforts to support economic development in every corner of the state.”
Illinois recently invested $400 million into a state fund to attract large businesses and expand incentives for clean energy industry.
Companies that located or expanded throughout Illinois in 2022 include:
- CyrusOne Data Center — $250 million facility located in Aurora
- Ferrero — Bloomington manufacturing facility, $214.4 million investment, and 200 jobs
- GAF Commercial Roofing — Peru manufacturing plant, $80 million investment, and 70 jobs
- LG Chem/ADM — 2 new joint ventures in Decatur and 125 jobs
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet — Princeton distribution center, $68 million investment, and 145 jobs
- Prime Data Centers — New $1 billion data center in Elk Grove Village
- T/CCI — Decatur retooling for EV component manufacturing, $20 million investment, and 50 jobs
- Tyson Foods — Caseyville manufacturing facility expansion, $180 million investment and 400 jobs