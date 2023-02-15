 Skip to main content
Illinois prisoner sentenced to more time behind bars after attacking corrections officer

Scales of justice and court room background

ROCKFORD — An Illinois man will spend an extra seven years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of attacking a corrections officer.

Joseph Van Sach was orginally sentenced to more than 15 years behind bars for illegally owning a gun as a felon and was serving his sentence when he allegedly attacked a corrections officer in 2019.

Van Sach was found guilty of the assault last year, but didn't know how much longer he'd spend behind bars for the crime until Wednesday.

The judge decided to add more than seven extra years on to Van Sach's sentence, but the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office did not say how long Van Sach's total sentence is with the new ruling.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

