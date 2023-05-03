Illinois Pork Producers Association celebrate industry during 'Bacon Day'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Wednesday, members of the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) were at the Illinois State Capital to commemorate Senate Joint Resolution 22, which designates May 3 as "Illinois Bacon Day."
Studies show that the average American eats around 18 pounds of bacon every year and Illinois pork producers keep up with the demand by producing more than six billion slices of bacon annually.
According to the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the pork industry supports over 57,000 jobs and contributes an estimated $13.8 billion dollars to the economy.
“IPPA is laser-focused on addressing labor shortages on hog farms and producer profitably. We recognize that many stakeholders participating in Illinois Bacon Day don’t represent rural districts,” states Chad Leman, IPPA President.
"That is why we are seizing this opportunity to educate them about our industry and discuss the issues currently facing pig farmers. Our hog farmers have been faced with negative margins now for 6 consecutive months. These lack of profitability issues will eventually come full circle and negatively affect our state’s economy.”
Pork industries are dealing with challenges including high costs for feed and labor and labor shortages throughout the farming industry making it hard on employees.
“We just want to make sure to create that awareness for consumers.. so they'll keep supporting farmers at the grocery store so we can keep doing business,” says Jennifer Tiery, IPPA Executive Director.
Jill Brokaw, 3rd Generation Pig Farmer at Biddle Farms, Inc. says an influx in prices since the pandemic has created a ripple effect felt by farmers all across the board.
Although the cost of feed like corn and soybeans is high it does not change how they are farming.
“We aren't willing to decrease that nutrition for those animals. We need to keep them at a good nutritional value. So we're not going to cut corners. We're going to pay out of pocket more to be able to provide our animals with the nutrition that they need so we can provide the community with the nutrition that they need,” Brokav explains.
The best way to support pork farmers is by shopping for pork products like bacon, pork chops, and loin at your local grocery store.