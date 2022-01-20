Illinois pop-up COVID-19 testing sites closed for the 'foreseeable future'

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After an investigation led by the Illinois Attorney General's office, the Center for COVID Control will postpone the reopening of any pop-up testing locations in Illinois for the foreseeable future.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement Thursday night.
“I opened an investigation into the Center for Covid Control in response to our residents contacting my office to report a number of concerning issues at the Center for Covid Control’s pop-up COVID-19 testing locations throughout Illinois. Complaints have ranged from testing results being delayed or not received at all, to results being provided to individuals who were never administered a test, to tests being stored improperly, and staff incorrectly using PPE and face masks.” Raoul said.
Raoul urges people to choose a different testing site if they visit one where something does not seem right.