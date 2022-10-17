Illinois Poison Center shares tips on how to stay safe this Halloween

CHICAGO — According to the Illinois Poison Center (IPC), accidental poisonings from Halloween candy are rare, but there have been cases involving chemicals decorative items like dry ice and glow sticks.
“It is very rare to get poisoned from Halloween candy, but parents should still check their child’s candy as a safety precaution, especially with the recent increase in the use of candy-like products that contain THC or fentanyl,” said IPC Medical Director, Michael Wahl, MD.
“While IPC doesn’t typically see poison incidents involving candy during this time of year, we do get calls about glow sticks, dry ice, and other potentially harmful items children eat.”
Follow these safety tips for Halloween treats:
Candy
- Inspect your child's candy after trick-or-treating
- Throw out candy with torn packages, holes, or opened wrapping
- Throw out expired candy or questionable items
- Check candy labels to avoid allergies to ingredients
- Avoid eating home-baked goods
- Remove choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys for small children
Celebrations
- Remind children not to chew on or snap open glow sticks or other glow-in-the-dark items
- If the glow stick substance comes in contact with a child's skin or mouth, wash it off immediately
- Call your local poison control center right away if skin or oral irritation occurs
- Keep alcoholic drinks away from children, and make sure opened containers and unfinished beverage stay out of reach
Dry Ice
- Wear protective clothing, such as appropriate gloves when handling dry ice, as skin exposure can cause bodily harm
- Since dry ice can cause burns similar to frostbite, do not place dry ice directly into a punch bowl or drinking cups
- Call your local poison center for help if you suspect a that dry ice has caused a burn
- Do not use dry ice in an unventilated area as carbon dioxide is produced
- Be sure to store dry ice in an insulated container, not in the freezer
Costumes and Cosmetics
- Use face paint or makeup labelled as non-toxic
- Avoid products that contain talc or hydrocarbons, which can be dangerous if young children ingest them
- Remove makeup before bedtime to prevent skin and eye irritation
- Toss any makeup that is expired or has developed a smell. This could be a sign of bacterial contamination.
- Do not use products on the face or body that wasn't intended for skin