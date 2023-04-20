Illinois payroll jobs up, unemployment rate down in March

SPRINGFIELD — Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.4%, while nonfarm payrolls went up by +7,900 in March.
In March, the industries with the largest over-the-month employment gains included:
- Professional and Business Services (+3,000)
- Leisure and Hospitality (+3,000)
- Government (+1,600)
The industries with the largest monthly payroll declines includes:
- Manufacturing (-1,400)
- Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-500)
- Information (-300)
“Illinois continues to see considerable job growth across major industry sectors throughout the state, bolstering the Illinois labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “More jobs create more opportunities for Illinois workers, and IDES has the necessary resources needed to connect jobseekers with employers looking for diverse and experienced talent.”
“As more jobs are created and the unemployment rate continues to show signs of improvement, DCEO remains committed to providing businesses and employees with the tools necessary to support and grow Illinois’ strong workforce,” said DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards. “The state’s consistent increases in payroll jobs and decreases in unemployment are a testament to the strength of Illinois’ unmatched workforce and positive economic growth.”
Illinois' unemployment rate was +0.9 percentage point higher than the national employment rate reported for March, which was 3.5%, down -0.1 percentage point from the previous month.
Compared to data rom a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +131,100 jobs, with gains across almost all major industries.
The number of unemployed workers was 283,800, down -2.1% from the prior month, and -3.6% over the same month one year ago.
The labor force was almost unchanged (0.0%) over-the-month and down -0.2% over-the-year.
In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time.
The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com, the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 53,117 posted resumes with 120,199 available jobs.