Illinois' oldest Black community center anchored in Rockford, offers free resources

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The African American Resource Center at Booker (AARCB) has been anchored in Rockford's community for over 100 years.
On the southwest side of Rockford sits the AARCB, a hidden gem home to an abundance of Black history.
"This center was founded as a Black Soldiers club back in the early 1900s. Because there was no other place, there was exclusions around the area, because the soldiers couldn't come in as a refuge or a place to for gathering, because they weren't allowed," AARCB Operations Manager, Karen Waller said.
More than 100 years later the center's legacy is alive and well.
"We are the oldest community center in the state of Illinois. We are the oldest Black community center in the state of Illinois," Waller said.
For decades, the Booker center has turned into a place families can turn to for resources and services. The center offers services like youth outreach, employment opportunities, and a community to fellowship.
Ms. Jeanette Walker has been coming to the AARCB since the early 60s, she remembers all the good times she had during her teenage years at the center.
"I think one of my favorite memories was the skating. Everybody looked forward to come for the skating. And believe it or not, I could skate back then," Walker said.
In the midst of the Civil Rights movement, a time where Black people took a stand against racial segregation, the Booker center was always a bright spot.
"Booker was our, our safe haven," Walker said. "We know we could come together; we know that we're going to be coming together with people that we go to school with, that we interact with on a regular basis. So, you know, it just felt good. It was like a huge family coming together,"
The AARCB family spanned across the Stateline.
"Other than our public schools, we didn't have a place to go for the teens and it wasn't just for south Rockford. We had attractions of people from Freeport, Beloit Loves Park, all that came around and joined in," Walker said.
From the early 1900s until now a lot has changed at the Booker center.
"An area where you can come and get most of your basic needs met. Now we want to be that full-service type of resource center," Waller said.
Leaders are working to improve the community and give the next generation a place they always feel welcome.
"When I look at the center now, I think about growth, and how it has developed and how it is generating people. Now young adults now in various activities, that in years to come, it's going to make a difference in their life," Walker said.
"You can tell by the fact that when the parents come to pick them up and says mom, can I stay a little longer? Dad don't pick me up yet. It doesn't close yet. So yeah, so those are the things that tell us in more intangible way that this is working. And so that's the rewards that we get," Waller said.
The AARCB is a free resource available to anyone in need.