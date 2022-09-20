Illinois Office of Tourism debuts new online Fall Colors Trip Planner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Office of Tourism has partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to release the 2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner.
This new online guide shows the perfect time to "spot peak fall foliage changes across the state of Illinois."
The Fall Colors Trip Planner features the new Illinois Fall Color Tracker, which is an interactive map for desktop and mobile that allows users to track fall colors by region within a specific time frame throughout the season.
The Planner will also serve as a useful trip planning resource featuring road trip itineraries, weekly fall color reports and the top fall activities across the Illinois.
“Fall in Illinois is magical, with beautiful leaves, spooky sites and the perfect sweater weather,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
“The new Illinois Fall Colors Trip Planner and Fall Color Tracker are great tools for anyone looking to plan a fall getaway, whether they live in Illinois or are visiting from another state or country. This fall, we encourage folks to get out and explore the beautiful Illinois foliage while enjoying our one-of-a-kind small businesses and unique attractions across Illinois.”
The Trip Planner will be updated weekly, showing a real-time look of fall foliage in Illinois regions:
- Northern Illinois - 2nd week of October
- Central Illinois - Middle of October
- Southern Illinois - Last week of October
“Each region of Illinois offers breathtaking fall scenery and our state parks in particular will be bursting with changing colors in the weeks to come,” said Colleen Callahan, Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“Take your family on a fall colors drive or hike to enjoy the show in the woodlands, along the river bluffs, lakes and picturesque hiking and biking trails.”
The Fall Colors Trip Planner also includes numerous fall travel trip itineraries including "Great Pumpkin County" and "Spellbound in the Suburbs."