Illinois offers a second round of Electric Vehicle Rebate's

Illinois (WREX)— Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that the state will be doing a second round of rebates for electric vehicle owners.
The Program offers up to $4,000 for electric vehicles and up to $1,500 for electric motorcycles.
To be eligible for these rebates the application must be submitted with in 90 days of purchase of the vehicle.
Another requirement for this rebate is that the person applying must live in Illinois during the process.
The deadline for these applications must be postmarked by January 31st 2023. For more information on how people can apply visit state of Illinois website.