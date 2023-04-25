Illinois offers $15.3 million to renovate your home, find out if you qualify

CHICAGO — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced Tuesday the grand opening of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP) designed to help low-income and very low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes.
HRAP will provide $15.3 million to preserve existing housing stock, provide investment in underserved communities, improve the health and well-being of occupants, and help people with disabilities stay in their homes and communities.
Eligible homeowners may be able to receive up to $45,000 to cover necessary repairs through a five-year, forgivable loan.
Illinois' Governor, JB Pritzker says, “Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible—no matter their economic status or zip code. This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisians with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”
The HRAP will be given to 36 organizations which work with homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs in the state and eligibility requires a single-family household to be at-or-below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.
Mayor of Rockford, Thomas McNamara, says HRAP is being offered in Winnebago County, “Whether your roof is in poor condition, you need accessibility improvements to stay in your home or you have necessary repairs you are unable to afford, HRAP may be able to help you. The City of Rockford is administering HRAP for Winnebago County residents, please do not wait and apply today. This assistance is free and does not have to be repaid.” Rockford was given $400,000.
The other municipalities in Winnebago which received HRAP is Loves Park ($300,000) and Machesney Park ($350,000). And in the Stateline, the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency were allotted $300,000 and the Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, which serves four counties, including Ogle, received $650,000.
For more information on eligibility you can visit the IHDA's website.