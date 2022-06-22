Year-long suspension of Illinois grocery tax begins next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois shoppers will see some relief in their weekly trip to the grocery store beginning next week.
The tax on groceries in the state of Illinois will be suspended, beginning Friday, July 1.
July 1 begins the 2023 Fiscal Year, which brings into effect the state's FY 2023 budget, which was passed by the Illinois General Assembly in early April.
The 1% grocery tax applies to "food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the premises where it is sold," except for "alcoholic beverages, food consisting of or infused with adult use cannabis, soft drinks, or candy, and food that has been prepared for immediate consumption."
The move comes as rising inflation is making it more difficult for Americans buy groceries, get gas, and pay monthly bills.
The move to suspend Illinois' grocery tac for one year was included in the new state budget, which also included a six-month freeze on the state's gas tax and doubled the earned income tax credit.