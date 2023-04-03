 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White Sox fall in home opener, but Rockford fans continue tradition

  • 0
White Sox Opening Day

This year marks 50 years for one Rockford man, part of a trio that's gone together for around the past 20 years.

CHICAGO (WREX) -- The Chicago White Sox allowed seven home runs on their Opening Day, falling to the San Francisco Giants, 12-3. Starting pitcher Michael Kopech allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings of work, giving up five home runs in the game.  

Opening Day always marks a special time for the fans. Brothers Frank and Peter Savitski, along with longtime friend John Schiro, make the trip from Rockford for Opening Day on the Southside every year. 
 
"This is my 50th year at Opening Day," said Frank Savitski. "I've been going since I was a kid. My brother Pete took me to my first game. He could drive. I couldn't. I think I was in 7th grade for my first one. It's always a tradition. It's always something we look forward to. We've been through some bad weather, snow storms, and whatever. But it's always a special day here to be with my buddies."
 
Peter Savitski reminisces on some good times that he didn't want to share on camera. Those memories, and the ones he continues to make every year, are what make Opening Day special.
 
"It is a tradition to go to Opening Day for sure," Peter Savitski said. "Opening Day there is always optimism. I don't care how bad your team was last year. We expect them to be better this year."
 
Schiro has been coming along for a couple of decades. He owns Schiro's, a pizza and Italian restaurant on Rockford's west side. The restaurant is closed Mondays, so he could come to the home opener worry-free.
 
"It's been with these guys," he said. "I started about 20 years ago coming with them. It's a nice tradition."
 
The tradition doesn't always end up with a win. But it ends with good camaraderie and memories they can share with the next generation of White Sox fans in their families, as they build their own traditions. And so the cycle continues.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you