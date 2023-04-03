White Sox fall in home opener, but Rockford fans continue tradition

CHICAGO (WREX) -- The Chicago White Sox allowed seven home runs on their Opening Day, falling to the San Francisco Giants, 12-3. Starting pitcher Michael Kopech allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings of work, giving up five home runs in the game.
Opening Day always marks a special time for the fans. Brothers Frank and Peter Savitski, along with longtime friend John Schiro, make the trip from Rockford for Opening Day on the Southside every year.
"This is my 50th year at Opening Day," said Frank Savitski. "I've been going since I was a kid. My brother Pete took me to my first game. He could drive. I couldn't. I think I was in 7th grade for my first one. It's always a tradition. It's always something we look forward to. We've been through some bad weather, snow storms, and whatever. But it's always a special day here to be with my buddies."
Peter Savitski reminisces on some good times that he didn't want to share on camera. Those memories, and the ones he continues to make every year, are what make Opening Day special.
"It is a tradition to go to Opening Day for sure," Peter Savitski said. "Opening Day there is always optimism. I don't care how bad your team was last year. We expect them to be better this year."
Schiro has been coming along for a couple of decades. He owns Schiro's, a pizza and Italian restaurant on Rockford's west side. The restaurant is closed Mondays, so he could come to the home opener worry-free.
"It's been with these guys," he said. "I started about 20 years ago coming with them. It's a nice tradition."
The tradition doesn't always end up with a win. But it ends with good camaraderie and memories they can share with the next generation of White Sox fans in their families, as they build their own traditions. And so the cycle continues.