Veterans Assistance Commission reform bill goes to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Legislation has passed the Illinois General Assembly that would change how Veterans Assistance Commissions are run in Illinois.
House Bill 5184, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in the last days of the spring session, is a Veterans Assistance Commission reform bill, providing changes to the state's Military Veterans Assistance Act.
The bill, according to the Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions (IACVAC), clarifies the funding relationship between Illinois counties and the statewide commissions and would help resolve several lawsuits between veteran organizations and county boards related to the funding for Veteran Assistance Commissions.
"This is a huge win for Illinois veterans who rely on county Veteran Assistance Commissions to provide needed food, shelter and clothing," says Andrew Tangen, President of the IACVAC. "With the signing of this bill into law by the Governor, there will never be a time when a county can secretly adjust or withhold funding to the men and women who have bravely put their lives on the line in defense of this country."
The bill passed unanimously through both the House and Senate chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. The bill moves to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk for his signature.
The IACVAC says Illinois was 52nd in the nation in providing benefits to veterans despite having the 10th largest veteran population before the legislation was passed.
The act also allows a county with two or more congressionally chartered veteran service organizations to create a Veterans Assistance Commission to function as a central office.
Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry) was one of the Senate sponsors of the bill. He calls the legislation a "fantastic opportunity" to settle issues between counties and veterans commissions.
"There's no doubt this goes a long way to helping the VAC help our veterans," Sen. Wilcox says. "The legislature has worked hard the last 10 years to help veterans, so this was a suitable time to fix these issues because the state legislative support is there."
The bill was also sponsored by Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport). Once the bill is signed, the changes would immediately take effect.