Unemployment rates decline in eleven areas last month

  • Updated
SPRINGFIELD, IL — The unemployment rate in eleven Illinois metropolitan areas decreased. Only one metropolitan area's rate increased

According to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, all jobs in metro areas are up.

In Rockford, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rare decreased to 8.3 percent May 2022 from 8.4 percent in May 2021. Total nonfarm employment increased by +6,700 over the year.

 
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

May 2022

May 2021

Over the Year Change

  
  

Rockford MSA

 

 

 

  

Boone County

8.5 %

8.4 %

0.1

  

Winnebago County

8.3 %

8.4 %

-0.1

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Belvidere City

10.5 %

11.1 %

-0.6

  

Freeport City

6.1 %

6.5 %

-0.4

  

Rockford City

9.2 %

10.3 %

-1.1

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Bureau County

4.8 %

4.2 %

0.6

  

Carroll County

3.8 %

3.6 %

0.2

  

DeKalb County

5.0 %

5.3 %

-0.3

  

Henry County

4.6 %

4.4 %

0.2

  

Jo Daviess County

3.5 %

3.6 %

-0.1

  

Kane County

5.1 %

5.4 %

-0.3

  

Lee County

4.4 %

4.2 %

0.2

  

McHenry County

3.0 %

4.8 %

-1.8

  

Ogle County

5.5 %

5.4 %

0.1

  

Stephenson County

5.1 %

5.0 %

0.1

  

Whiteside County

4.4 %

4.5 %

-0.1

The metro areas which had the largest percentage increases within the year in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division, the Rockford MSA, and the Bloomington MSA.

The industries that saw the most job growth included: Leisure & Hospitality; Manufacturing and Other Services; Government; Professional & Business Services; Education & Health Services; Mining and Construction and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities; and Wholesale Trade.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar responded to the reported job growth. 

“The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois’ continued positive economic trajectory,” Manar said. “We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state’s workforce.”

