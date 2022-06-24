Unemployment rates decline in eleven areas last month

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The unemployment rate in eleven Illinois metropolitan areas decreased. Only one metropolitan area's rate increased
According to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, all jobs in metro areas are up.
In Rockford, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rare decreased to 8.3 percent May 2022 from 8.4 percent in May 2021. Total nonfarm employment increased by +6,700 over the year.
Labor Market Area
May 2022
May 2021
Over the Year Change
Rockford MSA
Boone County
8.5 %
8.4 %
0.1
Winnebago County
8.3 %
8.4 %
-0.1
Cities
Belvidere City
10.5 %
11.1 %
-0.6
Freeport City
6.1 %
6.5 %
-0.4
Rockford City
9.2 %
10.3 %
-1.1
Counties
Bureau County
4.8 %
4.2 %
0.6
Carroll County
3.8 %
3.6 %
0.2
DeKalb County
5.0 %
5.3 %
-0.3
Henry County
4.6 %
4.4 %
0.2
Jo Daviess County
3.5 %
3.6 %
-0.1
Kane County
5.1 %
5.4 %
-0.3
Lee County
4.4 %
4.2 %
0.2
McHenry County
3.0 %
4.8 %
-1.8
Ogle County
5.5 %
5.4 %
0.1
Stephenson County
5.1 %
5.0 %
0.1
Whiteside County
4.4 %
4.5 %
-0.1
The metro areas which had the largest percentage increases within the year in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division, the Rockford MSA, and the Bloomington MSA.
The industries that saw the most job growth included: Leisure & Hospitality; Manufacturing and Other Services; Government; Professional & Business Services; Education & Health Services; Mining and Construction and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities; and Wholesale Trade.
Deputy Governor Andy Manar responded to the reported job growth.
“The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois’ continued positive economic trajectory,” Manar said. “We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state’s workforce.”