Unemployment rates continue to go down in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Unemployment in Illinois continues to go down according to data released Thursday.
New information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows the unemployment rate went down throughout the state in January, making it the tenth consecutive month of reduced unemployment.
The largest decreases in unemployment were seen in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro as well as in the Decatur and Springfield Metro Areas. In these areas, the unemployment rate decreased by at least 2.5% since 2021.
Deputy Governor Andy Manar says the continued decrease in unemployment is a testament to the strength of the state's economy.
"Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress," Manar said. "We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities."
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all of Illinois' 102 counties.
In the Stateline, Boone and McHenry Counties saw the largest drop in unemployment from January 2021, with both counties dropping 2.5%.
Winnebago County's unemployment rate in Jan. 2022 decreased by 2.4% from Jan. 2021, while DeKalb, Whiteside, and Jo Daviess Counties all saw drops of at least 2%.
Unemployment rates in both Lee and Stephenson Counties dropped by 1.8% over-the-year and Carroll and Ogle Counties both saw decreases of 1.6%.
At the city level, Freeport sits on top in the Stateline, with a 5.8% unemployment rate in January, down 3.2% from a year ago. Rockford's unemployment rate dropped from 13% in 2021 to 9.6% in 2022.
In Belvidere, the unemployment rate dropped over-the-year by 3.3%, but sat at 12.1% in January.
The Bloomington, Elgin, Springfield, and Chicago Metro Areas all saw at least a 5.6% jump in total non-farm jobs, although they were down slightly in the Urbana-Champaign area and unchanged in Kankakee.