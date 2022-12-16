Two teens killed, two hurt in shooting outside of Chicago high school

CHICAGO (WREX) — Two teens were killed and another two hurt in a shooting outside of a high school in Chicago Friday, according to police.
Authorities say the shooting happened near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood at around 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Chicago Police say a teen boy was pronounced dead at the scene while another teenage boy was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says two teens, a boy and a girl, were taken to the hospital in "serious" condition.
The shooting happened as students were being released in staggered groups, police say. It has not been confirmed by police whether the four victims were students at the school.
Chicago Public Schools announced an "all clear" for students still inside the school at around 3:30 p.m.
CPS issued the following statement after the shooting:
"The safety of our school community is our top priority. This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. We are providing crisis team resources to students and staff."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) released a statement via Twitter reacting to the news of the shooting, saying "with gun violence now the leading cause of death for America's children, we must do more."
Heartbroken for this family who will celebrate the holidays without their 16-year-old boy. And keeping the other three victims in my prayers.Progress was made in Congress this year. But w/ gun violence now the leading cause of death for America’s children, we must do more. https://t.co/WyfQr25mVb— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 16, 2022
Chicago Police say no suspects have been identified.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.