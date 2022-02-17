Two Rockford-area lawmakers removed from House floor for not wearing a mask

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Multiple Republican lawmakers in Illinois have been removed from the House floor for not wearing a mask.
House members voted Thursday afternoon to remove state representatives Joe Sosnowski (R), of Rockford and Andrew Chesney (R), of Freeport.
Overall, lawmakers voted to remove a total of nine lawmakers for not complying with mask rules. All of the lawmakers did leave on their own accord and all of the lawmakers who were removed can still participate remotely.
Lawmakers approved House rules requiring face coverings to be worn in the chamber unless eating, drinking or speaking into the microphone earlier in the pandemic.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports tensions started to rise on during Tuesday's legislative session with GOP members not wearing a mask while on the House floor.
In a statement sent to 13 WREX, Rep. Sosnowski called Thursday's actions "political theatre."
"Political theater was on full display today as Democrats voted to kick me out along with eight of my colleagues for challenging their arbitrary mask rule that has no basis in science. The time to end the mandates is now. For two years we have lived under the dictatorial rule of one person, Governor JB Pritzker...Despite the Democrats’ actions today, I will continue to speak up on behalf of all parents, families and children who want to live their lives free of government mandates that are driven by politics, not science or reality.”
Rep. Chesney says mask mandates are unconstitutional.
“When Republicans demanded an end to their hypocrisy, Democrats responded with a demand to remove unmasked dissenters. Mask mandates are unconstitutional. My constituents sent me here, above all else, to stand up for our shared Constitutional rights.”