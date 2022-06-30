Traffic construction lanes reopening for July Fourth travel ease

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been previously closed for construction will reopen for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
IDOT hopes that the non-emergency closure suspensions will minimize travel disruption.
The suspensions will occur from Friday, July 1 at 3:00 p.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Drivers are reminded to expect delays and obey the posted speed limits.
Jo Daviess County
- Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.
Ogle County
- Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 64 over Interstate 39; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 64 3 miles west of Mount Morris; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Rock Island County
- Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.
- I-280 over Shaffer Creek near Coal Valley; lane reductions continue.
Stephenson County
- Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.
Whiteside County
- U.S. 30 west of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- U.S. 30 6 miles west of Morrison; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Winnebago County
- U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.
- State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.
- Second Street (Illinois 251) north of Auburn Street/Spring Creek Road in Rockford; lane reductions continue.