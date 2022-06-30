 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk This Afternoon...

WHERE... Areas along and north of Interstate-80.

WINDS... Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

TIMING...Through early this evening.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY... As low as 25 to 30 percent.

IMPACTS... The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity,
warm temperatures, and dry fuels will result in an increased risk
of fire spread. Consider postponing planned outdoor burning and
take extra precaution with fireworks and smoking materials.

Traffic construction lanes reopening for July Fourth travel ease

  • Updated
Cars Highway
By Josh Morgan

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been previously closed for construction will reopen for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

IDOT hopes that the non-emergency closure suspensions will minimize travel disruption. 

The suspensions will occur from Friday, July 1 at 3:00 p.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to expect delays and obey the posted speed limits.

 
Jo Daviess County
  • Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.
 
Ogle County
  • Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.
  • Illinois 64 over Interstate 39; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Illinois 64 3 miles west of Mount Morris; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
 
Rock Island County
  • Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.
  • I-280 over Shaffer Creek near Coal Valley; lane reductions continue.
 
Stephenson County
  • Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.
 
Whiteside County
  • U.S. 30 west of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • U.S. 30 6 miles west of Morrison; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
 
Winnebago County
  • U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.
  • State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.
  • Second Street (Illinois 251) north of Auburn Street/Spring Creek Road in Rockford; lane reductions continue.
 