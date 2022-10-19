Three Scott's Law-related crashes within one day kill two construction workers, hospitalize an ISP Trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois State Police say three Scott's Law-related crashes in just under 24 hours resulted in the deaths of two construction workers and sent an ISP Trooper to the hospital.
ISP says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 south of LaGrange Rd. in Cook County.
An ISP Trooper was stopped in the right lane of the interstate with their squad car's emergency lights flashing while helping a stopped driver.
A Land Rover SUV, authorities say, did not yield to the squad car and rear-ended it. The Trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.
ISP says the driver of the SUV, identified as 28-year-old Yuri Ferreira Da Silva, of Hoffman Estates, has been charged with DUI and violating Scott's Law.
The crash comes just one day after two Scott's Law-related crashes in the state killed two and sent an ISP Trooper to the hospital.
The first crash happened on a ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 in Effingham just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
An ISP Trooper was on the right shoulder of the ramp, with emergency lights flashing, parked behind a truck-tractor semi-trailer while investigation a previous crash. The Trooper was talking to the driver of the semi involved in the crash, which ISP says was a hit-and-run.
While the Trooper was standing on the semi's outside floorboard, another semi-trailer hit the Trooper and the cab of the semi. The Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released, according to ISP.
The driver of the passing semi-trailer, Eric Trevino, 42 of Texas, has been charged with violating Scott's Law.
Less than an hour later, just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a fatal Scott's Law crash happened in the construction zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S. Route 34 over the Mississippi River near Burlington, Iowa.
Two construction workers were walking behind their parked pickup truck, which had its yellow construction lights flashing. The workers were setting construction barrels for the work zone.
According to ISP, a Mazda SUV hit a barrel on the bridge and continued, hitting the two workers.
Both workers, later identified as 20-year-old Pearson Franklin, of New London, Iowa, and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb, of Burnside, Ill., were killed in the crash.
The driver of the Mazda, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, Ill., was charged with a violation of Scott's Law, Improper Use of an Electronic Communication Device, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash. Johnson did receive minor injuries in the crash.
After all three crashes in a nearly 24-hour period, ISP says the total of Move Over Law-related crashes this year has risen to 21. Eight Troopers have been injured in these crashes.
ISP says the Move Over Law, commonly known as Scott's Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle with emergency lights flashing.
Anyone who violates Scott's Law faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000. If the crash causes injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of between six months and two years.