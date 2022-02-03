Three ISP squad cars hit while working winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Three Illinois State Police Troopers are expected to be OK after their vehicles were hit during the winter storm in central and southern Illinois on Wednesday.
The first incident happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on I-72 near mile post 122 near Illiopolis, Illinois. Authorities say a trooper was helping a stranded driver who had slid off the roadway. That's when a Chervrolet Impala failed to yield and and hit the back of the ISP squad car, whose vehicle was parked with its emergency lights on.
The trooper was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. The driver of the Impala was not hurt.
Authorities say while this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.
The second incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-57, south of Mattoon, Illinois. Authorities say a trooper was traveling southbound when a vehicle trying to pass the trooper lost control due to road conditions and hit the back of the trooper's vehicle.
No injuries were reported. The driver of the other vehicle, a Missouri man, was charged with following too closely.
The third incident happened on I-72 in the southwest corner of Springfield. A trooper was assisting a crash when another vehicle lost control due to icy conditions and hit the trooper's vehicle. Authorities say the trooper's vehicle was parked and had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities say.
While the crash is under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.
“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”
So far this year, there have been three ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.