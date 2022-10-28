Three arrested on drug charges after police chase through the Stateline

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Three people, all from Wisconsin, are behind bars after leading Illinois State Police on a pursuit through the Stateline that started from a shooting in central Illinois Thursday night.
Illinois State Police say the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Hope Township in southern LaSalle County. Hope Township is around 80 miles south of Rockford.
As ISP got a description of the suspected vehicle, officers began following it going north on I-39 near LaSalle.
Police say as the vehicle got near Mendota, just south of the Lee/LaSalle County line, a passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots at the ISP squad car. The squad car was hit, but the Trooper was not hurt.
ISP continued following the vehicle north on I-39, briefly losing it before finding it again near Monroe Center, just north of the Illinois Rt. 72 exit in Ogle County.
As it continued into Winnebago County, ISP Air Operations had the vehicle in sight and officers began a pursuit, which later crossed the state line into Wisconsin.
The Clinton Police Department in Rock County, Wis. assisted ISP on the ground, using stop sticks to try and disable the car.
ISP says the vehicle eventually ran out of gas in Rock County, allowing officers to arrest three suspects. They are identified as 43-year-old Heather Hyatt, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; 41-year-old Michael Winch, of Brooklyn, Wis.; and 38-year-old Michael Goodman of Madison, Wis.
Hyatt is charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of Fentanyl, Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine/Base. Winch is charged with Probation Violation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC.
Goodman, the driver, has been charged with Fleeing/Eluding a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Manufacturing/Delivery of Fentanyl, and Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine.
All three suspects are also charged with Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Trafficking. They are being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting a bond court hearing.