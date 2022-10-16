Sunday morning crash in Cook County injuries two, including firefighter

COOK COUNTY (WREX) — Two people, including a Chicago firefighter, were hospitalized after an early Sunday morning crash in Cook County.
Illinois State Police say they and the Chicago Fire Department were at the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 290 at California Ave. in Cook County at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
An ISP squad car had its emergency lights on during the investigation in the westbound lanes of the highway. ISP officials say an SUV, driven by a 29-year-old Chicago man, hit the ISP squad car and the CFD fire truck.
The driver of the SUV and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ISP Trooper was not hurt.
The SUV driver has been cited for violating the Move Over Law, known as Scott's Law, DUI and other traffic violations according to ISP.
Scott's Law requires all drivers to move over and slow down when approaching any car with emergency lights flashing.
Anyone who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 on the first offense. If the crash causes injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for anywhere between six months and two years.
Sunday's crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.