Study: Nearly 1 in 4 high school students in Illinois use tobacco

UNDATED (WREX) — One new study says Illinois can be doing more when it comes to reducing tobacco use statewide.
The annual American Lung Association “State of Tobacco Control” report tracks the efforts of the federal government and state governments across the country on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and enact tobacco control laws and policies.
Here's a quick glimpse of how Illinois graded out, according to the study:
- Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Funding: F
- Smokefree Air: A
- Tobacco Taxes: C
- Access to Cessation Services: C
- Flavored Tobacco Products: F
The study shows that Illinois spends roughly $12 million total funding for state tobacco control programs. Federal health officials from the CDC recommend the state spend nearly $137 million on funding for prevention.
The study also found that nearly 1 in 4 high schoolers use tobacco (22.7%). This number includes the use of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco, which Illinois does not have any kind of restrictions on.
The high school smoking rate is currently at 4.7% while the middle school smoking rate is 2%, according to the study.
A new Illinois law that took effect in 2022 was the "The Preventing Youth Vaping Act," which requires all e-cigarette packaging to clearly contain all federally mandated warnings, statements, and labels, as well as comply with federal trademark and copyright laws.
Another bill, HB3202, was signed into law last year which requires e-cigarettes and e-cigarette products to be included in K-12 health education programs.
Here are the three actions that the ALA calls on Illinois lawmakers to do:
- Maintain funding for state tobacco control programs;
- Include e-cigarettes in the Smokefree Illinois Act to prevent their usage in public places and workplaces; and
- Ensure tax parity between other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and cigarettes.
Illinois gets high marks for its air quality, thanks in large part to the now nearly 15-year-old Smoke-Free Illinois Act which prohibits smoking in virtually all public places and workspaces.