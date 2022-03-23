State legislation would provide tax credits to volunteer fire and EMS workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Legislation going through the Illinois General Assembly would give tax credits to volunteer emergency workers.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Firefighters Association called for the passage of legislation through the General Assembly that would address the shortage of volunteer emergency workers and first responders in the state.
SB 3027, modeled after legislation that passed in New York, would give a $500 state income tax credit to volunteer emergency fire and EMS workers in Illinois who make less than $10,000 in stipends while working for the fire department.
State Senators Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) and Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) co-sponsor of the bill that unanimously passed the Senate on Feb. 23. Sen. Syverson says this legislation is one way to say thank you to the first responders working extra hours.
"70% of Illinois is covered by volunteer fire departments," Syverson says. "With the number of volunteer emergency workers declining, this income tax credit could also be an incentive for other residents who have considered lending their time and talents to this very noble cause."
The bill is currently going through the House, where it is co-sponsored by Dave Vella (D-Rockford) and Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport).